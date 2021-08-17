Public input sought by West Virginia legislature on redrawing congressional and legislative district lines

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The panel considering reapportionment of West Virginia’s congressional and legislative lines held a public forum in Berkeley County on Tuesday evening.

The meeting room at the Sheriff’s Office in Martinsburg is where input from citizens at-large was taken into account. There is lots of speculation that the son of U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito — Moore Capito, a member of the House of Delegates from Kanawha County — may get into next year’s run for a congressional seat.

Former Berkeley County Delegate Larry D. Kump — who may, himself, be seeking a return to the legislature — served on the House Judiciary Committee with Delegate Capito and agrees there is a lot of speculation about his possible candidacy.

“If Delegate Capito were to get in the race, the curious question would be which district will he be in. Will he be in one of the two districts where U.S. Representative Alex Mooney is or the other district where U.S. Representative Carol Miller is,” Kump said.

The West Virginia legislature is expected to convene in special session this fall to finalize the new congressional boundaries.