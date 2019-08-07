Providing community resources during National Night Out

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — In cities and towns across the united states, local law enforcement partners up with the community for a National Night Out.

“So it’s about bringing resources, the community and law enforcement together to collaborate on issues,” said Chief Paul Kifer, Hagerstown Police Department

Together with the Hagerstown Housing Authority and the Washington County Community Action Council, Kifer kicked off Hagerstown’s National Night Out, focusing on providing resources to the local residents.

“Everything from Hagerstown Community College to nonprofits to corporations to government agencies — it’s really just that sense of community and gathering everyone together,” said Kifer.

But apart from the resources, Chief Kifer hopes the community can connect more with his officers.

“Walk up, say hello. You know, shake a hand. Let us be there. My guys love interacting with everybody,” said Kifer.