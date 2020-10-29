Protesters return to D.C. police station two nights in a row

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A second night of protest sparked in Ward 4 after a candlelit vigil was held for Karon Hylton. The 20-year-old died after a Metropolitan Police Department pursuit ended in a crash on Friday, October 23.

Community members are demanding the officers involved are released from duty, and asking for bodycam or dashcam footage of what happened.

Hylton’s mother has been present at all protests. While speaking to the crowd tonight, she repeated, “Justice for Karon!” Her cry for justice resonated with the community. Together, the group marched from the spot he was hit on Kennedy Street NW to the 4th District Police Headquarters on Georgia Avenue NW.

#KaronHylton’s mother stepping out of the march for a second, throwing her roses on the spot where he was hit pic.twitter.com/tdX0GFB6Jr — Lex Juarez (@lexjuareztv) October 28, 2020

“No justice, no peace,” rang through the streets for hours, along with other chants referring to justice and Hylton.

Within seconds of making it to the police station, projectiles were thrown, a front door was shattered and officers were in riot gear. Minutes later, the barricades were moved and protesters made their way to the officers, getting in their faces before backing away.

The next two hours things were relatively calm among the high emotions. Around 9:45 p.m. officers starting working to disperse the crowd. As they pushed the crowd back and sprayed pepper spray and other tactics, some protesters threw fireworks and other projectiles at the officers.

By 10:15 p.m., the group had dispersed, but the MPD remained on high alert throughout the night, setting up at various big name stores such as Walgreens, CVS and Safeway.

Prior to the march and protest, community members passed around a petition at the vigil for Hylton. The petition requests that the officers involved in the incident that ended his life be let go. Maureen Brown, who was bringing the petition around, said, “They come. They antagonize these kids. They do whatever they want.”

Brown said the community is tired of it, and that is why they are coming together, marching in the streets and making their demands. She added, “You know, (Hylton) was happy. They took that from him. They took that from his daughter. We want justice. They need to be held accountable.”

WDVM has requested the bodycam/dashcam footage, as well as checked in to see if there were any injuries during the protest.

Stick with us as this story develops.