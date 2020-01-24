Project Connect provides free resources for Winchester community

Project Connect was hosted by United Way and offered services from over 60 providers.

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)–United Way of Northern Shenandoah valley held a special event for the Winchester community.

“We wanted to be able to bring an event to the community that’s like a one-stop-shop to be able to connect people with resources from all different areas at one time,” said United Way Director of Community Engagement, Jennifer Hall.

From housing services to legal advice…it was all offered for free. Over 60 providers set up tables to help people with their needs.

“Project Connect events are proven to be able to help people get resources in one day that would normally take weeks or months to be able to accomplish,” said Hall.

The event was open to the general public. People who attended the event said it exceeded expectations.