Princess for a day event helps boost confidence

Women of all ages were able to participate in a princess for a day event.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)–The International Community Church in Frederick, Maryland hosted a princess for a day event.

The event was organized as a way to help ladies in the community feel special by getting pampered and treated like the royalty they are. Ladies who attended were able to get their hair, makeup and nails done. They also enjoyed refreshments and photo booth opportunities. At least 40 women, of all ages, attended the event.

The money raised from the event will help pay for members of the church to participate in ministry events.