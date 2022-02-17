Prince William School Board ends COVID-19 testing mandate

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) – The Prince William County School Board has removed their COVID-19 testing mandate for unvaccinated staff.

The decision comes after the General Assembly made masks optional for schools in Virginia.

Board members voted 5 to 3 to drop the mandate.

Board members said they decided since vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals can still contract COVID-19.

The mandate required a limited number of staff to be tested as over 92 percent of employees are fully vaccinated.

