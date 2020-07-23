Prince William County votes unanimously for CARES Act funds

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, V.a (WDVM) — Last week Prince William County Schools announced that they will begin the school year with virtual learning. Yesterday, the board of supervisors passed an act to allocate funds to help families and teachers.

The funding will mainly go toward technological resources including laptops and software.

“The Board of Supervisors approved five million dollars in funding for schools to be able to help them prepare for distant learning and other academic tools and resources that they will need for the fall ” said Margaret Franklin, Woodbridge District Supervisor.

“We know that there’s a lot of families out there who have technology needs. They have special needs kids, they have gifted students, they have this whole variety of need out there, because not every family has access to a laptop” said Kenny Boddye, Occoquan District Supervisor.

The school district requested emergency funds from the Board of Supervisors to help provide technological devices for students to complete virtual learning tasks.