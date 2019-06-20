Prince William County Police looking for man who allegedly sexually assaulted woman at Walmart

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM)– The Prince William County Police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 55-year-old woman at Walmart.



Police say that a 5’5 black male in his late 20’s to late 30’s wearing a black skull cap allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while she was shopping at the Walmart off of Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge, Virginia.

The victim says she was inappropriately touched by the man and he quickly walked away. The alleged suspect was seen driving off in a 4-door light colored vehicle. The police are continuing to investigate the situation.