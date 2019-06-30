Prince William County Police investigate hate crimes

The police department has seen a few hate crimes like this in 2019.

GAINESVILLE, Va. (WDVM)– The Prince William County Police Department is investigating a hate crime in the area.

Officers are investigating swastikas that were found at Piedmont Home Owners Association Pool House in Gainesville.

This comes weeks after KKK fliers were being passed around, and a car was vandalized with swastikas carved into it.

Officers say the crimes are not linked, but they are taking it very seriously.

“If anyone has heard anything, people talking about it in the area or if they happen to have video surveillance from that time frame or just noticed anything that didn’t seem to belong we are always welcome to tips,” said Officer Renee Carr, Prince William County Police Department.