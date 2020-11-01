Prince William County announces Smart911 service for emergency calls

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County public safety officials have announced a new app that will allow individuals to provide information to 9-1-1 operators.

The service, called “smart 9-1-1”, allows residents to make a free account, where they can contribute relevant information to help first responders during an emergency.

Information such as who may be in the home, medical conditions and where the patient may be located can be sent to first responders.

Citizens can create a family profile on the app or website, and the pre-filled information will be automatically sent if they make an emergency call.

Safety officials say that providing this key information ahead of time can help improve triage time.

“One of the big benefits to this registration is that your profile follows you wherever you go. If you are in another town or county that also supports smart911, and you should happen to call 9-1-1 for an emergency, any information you have provided in your safety profile in prince william county is displayed there,” said Michele Surdam, assistant director of Systems Within the County Public Safety Communications Center.

More information regarding the service can be found on the Prince William County website.