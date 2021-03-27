Prince William County announces new superintendent

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County School Board announced that LaTanya D. McDade will be the new superintendent for the county.

McDade currently serves as the Chief Education Officer at Chicago Public Schools, where she has 23 years of experience.

She will be replacing Superintendent Dr. Steven Walts, who announced his retirement in August of last year.

Walts’ Twitter account was under investigation for inappropriately messaging thousands of students on the social media platform. Despite the investigation, the school board praised Walts for his 16 years of service.

“We all know that filling his shoes will be a tremendous challenge,” said Dr. Barbur Lateef, Chairman at Large for the PWC School Board. “One candidate, LaTanya McDade, emerged from this terrific pool, possessing the best qualities, skills, and expertise which matched the superintendent profile that you all created.”

McDade will become superintendent effective July 1st.