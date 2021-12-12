Prince George’s Mall Citizen Robbery and Theft

Police in Prince George’s County are looking for a suspect involved in an assault with a weapon near the University of Maryland College Park campus.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A man was beaten and robbed by a group of men at the Prince George’s Mall at 3500 East-West Highway in Hyattsville, Md.

The victim was assaulted after the group of men stole a pair of Jordan Cool Grey 11’s that the victim had purchased

The group of men then fled the scene on foot and were later seen stealing another pair of shoes from the Jimmy Jazz store.

The victim is being evaluated by paramedics.

If you have any information please call the Prince Georges County Police Department.