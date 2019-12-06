“Pretty certain” that George Campbell will be approved for sixth year, Brown says

West Virginia football may get their leading touchdown-catcher for one more year.

Neal Brown confirmed on Friday that wide receiver George Campbell has applied for a sixth year, and the coach is confident that he will get approved.

“He’s applied,” Brown said. “And [we’re] pretty certain that he’ll be approved. Now, it’s really gonna be a decision for him.”

Campbell has spent just one season in Morgantown after transferring from Florida State. He was the top wide receiver in the country according to ESPN coming out of high school, but didn’t quite pan out for the Seminoles as a five-star prospect.

He broke out in Morgantown, where he nabbed 7 touchdowns, and 469 yards on 19 catches. Campbell was also praised by Brown as the “best special teams player” on the team.

Brown added that Campbell far exceeded his coaching staff’s expectations, both on and off the field. He noted that the wide out contributed the second-highest amount of community service hours on the team. On top of that, he provided valuable intangible support to the wide receivers room.

“I’m supportive of George,” Brown added. “Here’s the thing, when we got George from Florida State, we thought it was going to be a one-year deal. He exceeded expectations for the type of guy he’s been.”

As his head coach said though, the decision will be up to Campbell if his application is approved. A recent post on his Instagram profile seems to indicate that he may be moving on from Morgantown: