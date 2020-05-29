President Trump says U.S. will terminate relationship with World Health Organization

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump held a news conference in the Rose Garden Friday afternoon.

President Trump announced that the United States would be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO) and redirecting the the federal funs to “deserving organzations concerned with world health needs.”

“China has control over WHO,” said President Trump.

The president also announced measures the U.S. would be taking against China.

According to the president, the U.S. would ban “certain foreign nationals from China” and update the State Department’s travel advisory to Hong Kong.

After making the short announcements, the President departed without taking any questions from reporters.