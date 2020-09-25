President Trump makes an announcement on Black Economic Empowerment: The Platinum Plan

Can West Virginia find success on the ground while limiting Oklahoma State's own rushing attack? That's the obvious key to the Mountaineers match up with the Cowboys it's also the most important.

A year ago the Old Gold and Blue could only amass 26 yards on the ground on 22 carries for an average of 1.2 yards a carry that didn't get it done last year and it wont this year. The good news, of course, is that WVU is coming off of it most productive rushing performance in two years -- 329 yards in the win over EKU, with Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield both going over 100 yards. In their win over Tulsa, the Pokes' defense allowed the Golden Hurricane to run for 112 yards on 31 carries, for an average of 3.6 yards per carry.