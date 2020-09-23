President Trump holds White House news briefing

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Trump held a news briefing at the White House Wednesday.

Trump announced Wednesday he will sign an executive order that would require medical care be given to babies who are born alive after failed abortion attempts.

Trump said his administration is increasing funding for neonatal research to ensure “every child has the very best chance to thrive and grow.”

He also honored veterans of the Bay of Pigs invasion during a Wednesday morning address.

