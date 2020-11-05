President Trump claims “he’s being cheated out of victory”

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — President Donald Trump holds a White House press conference Thursday night amidst the countries unrest on the results of the presidential election.

The counting of ballots continues across the country in several battle states.

Earlier on Thursday lawsuits filed by President Trump’s campaign in Georgia and Michigan were quickly dismissed by judges. Although, members of the Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. were permitted into the areas where ballots are being counted in Philadelphia County to ensure transparency.

This is a developing story and will be updated.