Preservation Maryland continues to invest in the Jonathan Street community

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Preservation Maryland, the state’s largest preservation organization, is continuing to invest in the Jonathan Street community in Hagerstown.

The organization is investing $100,000 towards community mapping, so people in the neighborhood have a say about what their community should look like.

Also, the Robert W. Johnson Community Center was awarded a $100,000 grant. The grant will go directly towards rehabbing the pool, which hasn’t been used for the last 3 years.

“This was the place that only African Americans could be. This is the only place they could be. This was the only place they could stay, and so it is a very important part of history and I’m pleased all the work is being done to revitalize and educate the people of this community,” said Jessica Scott, president of the Board of Directors for the Robert W. Johnson Community Center.

Robert W. Johnson Community Center officials say their goal is to have the pool open for the summer of 2020.