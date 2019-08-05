Pres. Trump ramps up trade war with China

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — President Donald Trump announced new 10% tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports to the United States beginning Sept. 1.

The announcement comes after U.S.-China trade talks ended this week without an agreement.

Democrats in Congress have praised the President’s tough stance on China.

But other lawmakers fear an escalating trade war could cripple America’s farmers and ranchers.

“And until such time that there’s a deal, we will be taxing the hell out of China,” said Trump. “That’s all there is.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, one of the president’s toughest critics in Congress, says the new tariffs are a good thing.

“I believe the President’s instincts on China are right and I’ve not been afraid to say so despite our vast political and moral disagreements.”

But Texas Democratic Congressman Lloyd Doggett says while the Trump Administration pushes for a fair deal, America’s farmers and ranchers bearing the weight of the President’s strategy. Meanwhile, Texas Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar says farmers don’t want a bailout, they want markets.

Trade talks will resume next month.