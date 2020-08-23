Possible exposure to COVID-19 at Alexandria church

Those who were in Kidane Mehret Church in Alexandria last week may be exposed to COVID-19. (Courtesy: Kidane Mehret Church)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Church goers who visited Kidane Mehret Church in Alexandria last weekend may have been exposed to coronavirus, health officials say.

Visitors who were on the grounds from Friday, August 14 to Monday, August 17 may have been exposed to the virus.

“Anyone who entered the building or was on the church grounds on August 14, 15, 16 or 17 may have been exposed to the virus and should immediately stay home and away from others for 14 days from their last visit to the church, and monitor for symptoms,” said a press release from the City of Alexandria.

The Alexandria Health Department urges anyone who was at the church during that time to call 703-309-8276 for further assistance.