Pop-Up Skate Park brings kids of all ages

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– If you and your family are looking for physical activities for everyone to do plus enjoy the outdoors, Hagerstown’s Parks and Recreation Center might just have the event for you.

Parks and Rec has opened up their own Pop-Up Skate Park on Dual Highway and is open to kids of all ages. Skateboarding allows everyone to get outside, social distance but to also enjoy staying active. Even though skateboarding necessarily isn’t a team sport, the kids said they are still learning valuable lessons from trying something new.

“It’s fun because you try your best and you might get hurt, but eventually you get the trick.” said Skateboarder Riley.

“Skateboarding is something that’s been important to me for over a decade, I love getting the exercise, challenging myself and trying something new so I thought the kids might too.” said Skateboard Instructor Ryan McAllister.

Parks and Rec hopes to continue to hold their Pop-Up Skate Program more throughout the week with weather pending.