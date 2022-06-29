WASHINGTON (Dc News Now) — A new poll by NPR shows 62% of registered voters said the overturning of Roe v. Wade will make them more likely to vote in this year’s midterm elections.

78% of Democrats said they are motivated by the decision; 54% of Republicans said it will motivate them to vote.

“Major decisions can absolutely affect the calculus of voting,” said Dr. Michael Romano, Associate Professor of political science at Shenandoah University.

‘Just how much the Dobbs ruling impacts voters, depends on how successful each respective side is at getting its message to voters’ Romano says.

“There’s a lot of testing of messaging right now,” he explained.

“Most analysts will focus on the fact that the democrats aren’t in great shape because the party of the President usually takes a ding,” said Romano. “But, this might help stop some of the bleeding that we would expect to occur. When abortions and when women’s issues are on the ballot they generally see a higher surge in voter mobilization.”

Virginia voter Jenny Salsini said SCOTUS returning abortion power to the states makes midterm voting essential.

“Our governor is putting more restrictions on the 15-week law,” she said. “I think it will make a difference in the midterms, especially for local governors. Because they’re going to be defining the state laws.”

Another voter told DC News Now it’ll also motivate her to vote.

“It makes me want to vote more. It makes me want to put the right type of people as high as I can,” said Amelia Weissmuller, who will be a first-time voter this November.