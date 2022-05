Tonight the West Virginia Primaries will be held. The early voting period started on Wednesday, April 27, and finished on Saturday.

The following is a list of who is running for each elected seat, and you can click through for real-time results.

U.S. House of Representatives

Congressional District 1 (Pendleton, Pocahontas, Webster, Braxton, Gilmer, Calhoun, Wirt, Jackson, Roane, Clay, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Fayette, Kanawha, Putnam, Mason, Cabell, Lincoln, Boone, Raleigh, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell, Mingo, Wayne, Logan)

Name Party Scott Fuller Republican James Edwin Houser Republican Zane Lawhorn Republican Carol Miller Republican Kent Stevens Republican Mr. Lacy Watson Democrat

Congressional District 2 (Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Monongalia, Marion, Taylor, Preston, Harrison, Barbour, Tucker, Randolph, Upshur, Lewis, Doddridge, Tyler, Ritchie, Pleasants, Wood, Grant, Hardy, Hampshire, Mineral, Morgan, Berkeley, Jefferson)

State Senate

Senatorial District 14 (Taylor (Part), Preston, Tucker, Grant, Hardy, Mineral)

Name Party Angela M. Iman Republican Wm. J.R. Keplinger Republican James Lough Republican Stephen Garth Smith Republican Jay Taylor Republican

Senatorial District 16 (Berkeley (Part), Jefferson)

Name Party Jason Barrett Republican Renee Wibly Republican

House of Delegates

House of Delegates (District 86)

Name Party Bryan C. Ward Republican Bradley “BJ” Rinard Democrat Jameston Paul Freeman Democrat

House of Delegates (District 88)

Name Party Keith L. Funkhouser Republican Rick Hillenbrand Republican Austin H. Iman Republican Stephen A. Smoot Republican

House of Delegates (District 89)

Name Party Ruth Rowan Republican Darren J. Thorne Republican

House of Delegates (District 90)

Name Party George Miller Republican Ken Reed Republican

House of Delegates (District 94)

Name Party Ryan Hammond Republican Larry D. Kump Republican Janet McNulty Republican

House of Delegates (District 97)

Name Party John Hardy Republican Alonzo Perry II Republican Philip Wenner Democrat

House of Delegates (District 100)

Name Party Steve Harris Republican Pasha Majdi Republican William “Bill” Ridenour Republican Susan Benzinger Democrat

Berkeley County

County Clerk

Name Party Elaine Mauck Republican Tony Petrucci Republican

Circuit Clerk

Name Party Shelley Schoppert Republican Josh Shiley Republican Jamie Wolfe Republican

Board of Education

Name County Party Travis Bost Berkeley – Valley Non-Partisan Betty Dehaven Berkeley – Norborne Non-Partisan Ron Hurst Berkeley – Adam Stephen Non-Partisan Valerie Ledford Berkeley – Shenandoah Non-Partisan Jackee Long Berkeley – Adam Stephen Non-Partisan Patrick H. “Pat” Murphy Berkeley – Shenandoah Non-Partisan Melissa Power Berkeley – Valley Non-Partisan Christian Waskow Berkeley – Shenandoah Non-Partisan Damon Wright Berkeley – Potomac Non-Partisan

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Steve Catlett Berkeley – Valley Republican Dan Dulyea Berkeley – Adam Stephen Republican

Morgan County

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Gary “GW” Easton Morgan – 2, Division 7, 2 – Central Republican Bill Clark Morgan – 4, Division 8, 4 – North Republican

Board of Education

Name County Party Laura Smith Morgan – 1, West Non-Partisan Justin Litten Morgan – 2, Central Non-Partisan Aaron T. Close Morgan – 4, North Non-Partisan Jonathan D. Slifer Morgan – 4, North Non-Partisan

Grant County

County Commission/County Council

Name County Party Wesley T. Alexander Grant – Union Republican Kevin P. Hagerty Grant – Union Republican Tara Warner Pratt Grant – Union Republican

Board of Education