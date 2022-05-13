BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro (D) visited Bedford County on May 13, with four days left in the primary election.

Shapiro visited Bedford County alongside his Lieutenant Governor running mate Austin Davis to make his case to Pennsylvania voters. He is currently running unopposed in the primary but said it is still important to show up to communities and listen.

“I am someone who has a long history of showing how to work with Republicans, Independents and Democrats,” Shapiro said. “Bring people together to get big things done…what we need right now in Harrisburg is not more cynicism and division, which is what the other side offers, but actually bringing people together to get things done.”

Shapiro discussed broadband internet issues within Bedford County and the rest of the state, stating that high-speed and affordable internet is critical.

On the other side of the gubernatorial race, Republican Jake Corman has dropped out of the race to endorse Lou Barletta. The primary election is May 17.