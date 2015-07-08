WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Please enter a search term.
(The Hill) – Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette on Thursday denied writing a tweet that claimed “pedophilia is a Cornerstone of Islam,” saying that she “would …
(WHTM) - Kathy Barnette has faced increasing questions regarding her background as her poll numbers surge less than a week from the May 17 Pennsylvania Senate race. …
(The Hill) - Club for Growth Action is endorsing Kathy Barnette in Pennsylvania’s GOP Senate primary and providing air support for her in the final days before the May 17 nominating …
PENNSYLVANIA, (WHTM) - A new Fox News poll of the Pennsylvania Senate …