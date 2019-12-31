Police: Woman with face tattoos steals puppy at gunpoint

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland say that a puppy has been stolen at a gunpoint by a woman who had tattoos on her face. Police in Prince George’s County said in a statement that the robbery occurred Monday afternoon, Dec. 30, 2019 in the Washington suburb of Landover. (Prince George’s County Police Department via AP)

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say that a puppy has been stolen at gunpoint by a woman who had tattoos on her face.

Police in Prince George’s County said in a statement that the robbery occurred Monday in the Washington suburb of Landover.

A man was walking the puppy, named Lobo, when a woman allegedly displayed a gun and demanded the dog. A struggle ensued, and the woman pulled the trigger several times. The gun didn’t fire. But the woman and another man sped away with the puppy in a gray Crown Victoria.