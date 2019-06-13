Police warn of Social Security phone scam

Police are warning residents to beware of scam calls claiming to be from Social Security.

Whether it’s a real person or a robocall, the calls claim that your social security number has been suspended, possibly due to “suspicious activity,” Police say that the calls eventually ask for money.

As a reminder, never give out or confirm your social security number to out-of-the-blue callers. If you receive a call like this, hang up!

Below is an example of a robocall:

“This call is from the Department of Social Security Administration. The reason you have received this phone call from our department is to inform you that we have just suspended your Social Security number because we found some suspicious activity. So, if you want to know about this case just press 1, thank you.”