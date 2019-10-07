Police seeking two suspects in deadly Kansas City bar shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDVM) — Kansas city police are investigating a deadly shooting at a private bar. Authorities say they’re possibly looking for two suspects responsible for killing four people and injuring several more.

Nine people were shot overnight at tequila KC bar — a private, members-only club in Kansas City.

Police were called to the bar around 1:30 Sunday morning. Four people inside had been killed and five others were injured.

Police say all four of the deceased are Hispanic men, but the incident does not appear to be racially motivated.

“We do not believe it’s random, we believe that it’s an isolated incident, I guess you’d call it. We don’t feel that these suspects are going to go out and do this again,” said Thomas Tomasic, spokesperson for Kansas City Police.

According to officials, about 40 people were inside at the time of the shooting.