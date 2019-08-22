Police seek information on suspect using counterfeit money to make purchases

Police said the suspect used multiple fake hundred dollar bills to make purchases at Walmart

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– The Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who used counterfeit money.

According to police, the suspect provided fake United States money to the cashier at Walmart to purchase items on Sunday.

The suspect was successful in using multiple fraudulent hundred dollar bills in his purchase, left and came back. When he attempted to do it again, the employees at Walmart noticed.

“All we have is the picture from Walmart. We don’t have any suspect information, names, or anything like that yet. It is very possible he could be doing the same thing at other businesses in the area,” said Trooper First Class, Preston Dunn.

Maryland State Police added they usually receive a lot of information when they post pictures of suspects on Facebook and are hoping to do the same with this incident.

If you can identify the suspect, contact the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack at 301-766-3810.