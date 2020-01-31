Police seek help in identifying burglary suspect in Bethesda

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM)– County police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect connected to a burglary of a business in Bethesda that occurred January 11th.

Burglary suspect

Officers were called to the Corewood Care office located at 5272 River Road for the report of a burglary, after an employee had noticed they had been robbed. Police reviewed surveillance footage showing that the crime took place Saturday morning, January 11 around 5:30 A.M where it shows the suspect entering the building and leaving with property.

Police released surveillance video Friday and are the public for help to identify the suspect. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call 240-773-6710. Crime solvers will pay up to $10,000 for information about this case that leads to an arrest.