Police searching for suspect for attempted carjacking

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WDVM)–A man attempts to steal a car and money from a 62-year-old.

Detectives have drawn a sketch of the alleged criminal. According to the victim, he is a Hispanic man, in his thirties, tanned skin and around 5’9.

The incident happened early morning Tuesday at the 11400 block of July Drive in White Oak, Maryland. According to the 62-year-old victim, the suspect stopped to speak with him. After talking for a few minutes, the suspect allegedly took out a knife to try to rob the man of cash. The criminal then hopped into the victim’s car, tried to steal it but couldn’t get it to start.

“Well you always have to be aware of your surroundings any time of day,” says Goodale, “particularly in evening hours, early morning hours, when it’s dark out, may not be anyone else around.”

Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for anyone who can identify the suspect in the sketch.