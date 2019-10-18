Police searching for burglary suspect

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are still working to identify a suspect a month after a string of burglaries in Silver Spring.

Police are now releasing surveillance video from one of the incidents. MCPD says the man in the video is a suspect in an attempted burglary at a concrete company and another burglary at an office nearby.

The incidents both happened the same night. Police say the man is wearing the same clothes in both surveillance tapes.

“He went to the Children’s Hospital Foundation Office, which is not far from the Ready Mix Concrete building. At the office, he gained entry to the building and while he was there, he stole property. They’re very close in proximity to each other and they happened about an hour apart. Looking at the surveillance videos, it’s definitely the same guy,” said Officer Rick Goodale of Montgomery County Police.

Police urge anyone who knows this man to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Those who report information leading to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000.