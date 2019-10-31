Police search for suspects in crash involving stolen vehicle

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County Police are searching for two people believed to be involved in a shooting that took place Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a crash shortly after 7 a.m., near the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Dale Drive in Silver Spring.

When investigators searched the vehicles, they discovered one person inside who was shot.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The condition of the victim has not been released.

K-9 units are being used to search the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

UPDATE:

Montgomery County Police are still searching for two suspects who ran off after an accident involving a stolen vehicle that left one juvenile in serious condition early Thursday morning.

Earlier, police reported they found the supposed shooting victim in one of the vehicles involved in the crash on the 300 block of Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring. After a medical evaluation, it was determined the victim’s injuries was a result of the car crash. Police say four additional victims from the other vehicle were also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“A victim of a suspected gunshot wound was discovered and transported to a local hospital in serious condition, the condition is currently unknown,” said Officer Ana Hester, Montgomery County Police Department.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation and police urge anyone with information to call the central auto theft section at 240-773-6370.