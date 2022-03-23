COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Officers arrived at the location at around 11:20 a.m. to perform a welfare check. In a Tweet, police said that when they arrived on the scene, they found an adult female inside an apartment who was unresponsive and showed trauma.

On the scene, the woman was pronounced dead. However, this is not a random incident, according to detectives.

Detectives are on the scene working to establish suspect(s) and motive in this case. If anyone has any information, please call 1-866-411-TIPS.