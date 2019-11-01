Police search for Silver Spring burglary suspects

When officers got to the scene at the Noon Store on Georgia Ave, they found that the store had been burglarized.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are looking for two suspects involved in a burglary on Oct. 18.

Police say dispatchers got a call about a broken glass storefront door just before 2 a.m. When officers got to the scene at the Noon Store on Georgia Ave, they found that the store had been burglarized.

The investigation showed that the two broke in around 12:42 a.m. and were in the store for about three minutes before leaving with stolen merchandise.

Police urge anyone who can identify the suspects or provide information on the burglary to contact investigators.