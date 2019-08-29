Police search for Olney attempted burglary suspect

OLNEY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man allegedly involved in a burglary earlier this month.

On August 12, the suspect entered an unlocked car in Olney and the next day the same suspect was spotted trying to open the front door of an Olney home.

The suspect was caught on home surveillance footage. Anyone with information on the suspect or the burglary is encouraged to contact MCPD investigators.