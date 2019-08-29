Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Eye on the Storm

Police search for Olney attempted burglary suspect

News

The suspect was caught on home surveillance footage.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OLNEY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man allegedly involved in a burglary earlier this month.

On August 12, the suspect entered an unlocked car in Olney and the next day the same suspect was spotted trying to open the front door of an Olney home.

The suspect was caught on home surveillance footage. Anyone with information on the suspect or the burglary is encouraged to contact MCPD investigators.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories