Police search for man wanted in string of ‘liquefied fecal matter’ attacks

Photo: Toronto Police Service

TORONTO, Canada (WTVO) — Toronto Police are searching for a man suspected in a series of assaults in which he allegedly dumped buckets of “liquefied fecal matter” on people.

According to the Toronto Police Service, there have been three incidents perpetrated by the same suspect, described as a black man “in his 20s to 30s, and of medium build.”

“I don’t know what to say, I’m at a loss, this is absolutely disgusting,” Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson told the Toronto Star.

The first incident happened on Friday, when “the man poured the contents of a bucket he was carrying onto two unsuspecting people who were seated at a table in the library” at the University of Toronto’s downtown campus.

The second happened Sunday at the Scott Library at York University, in which the assailant entered the library and pour the contents of a bucket on an “unsuspecting person,” according to police.

Then, on Monday night, a woman walking near the downtown area said a man approached her “wearing a yellow construction hat and dark blue jacket” and poured the contents of a bucket on her.

