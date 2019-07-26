Police search for man accused of sexually assaulting employee in restaurant closet

Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting an employee at a restaurant in Woodbridge.

The 18-year-old reported to police that she was forced into a closet on July 23 at El Tropico restaurant. She alleges her boss sexually assaulted her before she was able to escape. A search warrant was executed at the restaurant and police recovered evidence.

30-year-old Henry Pacas of Woodbridge is charged with abduction with intent to defile, sexual battery, and object sexual penetration. Locating Pacas has been unsuccessful.

“We do hope that [an arrest] brings some peace to any other victim that may be out there,” said Officer Renee Carr. “At this time we are unaware of any other victims, but we do encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

Additionally, anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Prince William County Police Department tipline: 703.792.7000

Web tips: www.pwcgov.org/policetip