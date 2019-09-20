Police save man hanging from Union Arch Bridge

Officer Samuel Yun arrives and climbs over the barrier, leaving nothing between him and the traffic below to hold onto the young man.

CABIN JOHN, Md. (WDVM) – Officers risked their lives to save a man hanging dozens of feet over busy traffic on the Union Arch Bridge in Cabin John, Md. earlier this week. Montgomery County police have released body camera footage from the incident

The first voice heard in the video is Officer Marcella West. In the footage, you can see her helping the 18-year-old’s counselor hold onto him; she grabs onto his belt.

Shortly after, Officer Samuel Yun arrives and climbs over the barrier, leaving nothing between him and the traffic below to hold onto the young man.

Another officer later handcuffed the man to the bridge. Fire and Rescue Services was able to remove that piece of the barrier and bring him to safety.

“You can’t train or prepare for every situation, so a lot of times, you just have to do what you think is best in a situation. They thought quickly, ‘what can we do prevent this young man from going over?’ That’s what they did and thankfully it worked out,” said Officer Rick Goodale with Montgomery County Police.

Police say Officer Yun did suffer some injuries during the rescue, but he’s going to be alright.

MCPD confirms the 18-year-old was taken to a hospital for an evaluation after he was brought to safety.