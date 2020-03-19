Police release descriptions of two suspects in Wawa robbery

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM)– Prince William County Police are releasing descriptions of two suspects that allegedly robbed a Wawa gas station in Woodbridge this past weekend.

Police are looking for the two men, both of who allegedly fled the scene last Saturday after robbing the Wawa located in Daniel Stuart Square. Police say that both men allegedly entered the store, stole tobacco products and fled after one threatened an employee with a knife.

The first male suspect is described as a bald man, 5’10, with a medium build and last seen wearing a gray jacket. The second male suspect is described as a white man, with a thin build and a full brown beard, last seen wearing a black t-shirt displaying “Just do it”.