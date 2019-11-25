POLICE: Man sexually assaults juvenile he met online

The juvenile female victim said she met 38-year-old Silver Spring resident Christopher Joseph Clark on a social media app.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police arrested a Silver Spring man on sexual assault charges last week.

On Friday, police received a report of a sexual assault that happened the night before.

The juvenile female victim said she met 38-year-old Silver Spring resident Christopher Joseph Clark on a social media app. They made plans to meet up last Thursday.

Police say he drove to her Virginia home and picked her up and took her to his house in Silver Spring. The victim told police that while she was there, he sexually assaulted her.

She left and called her family, who got in touch with police.

Clark faces second-degree rape and second-degree assault charges.

He is being held without bond.