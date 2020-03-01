Police looking for suspect’s vehicle after a pedestrian was killed

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects vehicle

Loudoun County, Va. (WDVM)– Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles.

On Saturday morning at 2:40 a.m., a pedestrian was killed when they attempted to cross Route 7 near Dranesville Road in Sterling and was struck by two vehicles in the Westbound Lane. One of the drivers remained on the scene but the other fled, and police are looking for what they described as a dark-colored Mercedes Benz sedan.

The adult male victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police.