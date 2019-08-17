Police looking for flower shop thief

CHEVY CHASE, Md. (WDVM) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the man who robbed a Chevy Chase flower shop.

Montgomery County Police released surveillance footage from back on June 5th. The man in the video entered Chevy Chase Florist around 2:30 in the morning and stole items from the store. Investigators are asking the public to pay close attention to the video, in hopes that it will lead to an identification of the suspect.

“If you look, the suspect is wearing some distinctive boots, a blue back bag, and has a black and red tool bag with him. Those are items that he’s carrying and maybe unique, those may trigger someone to recognize the suspect,” said Rebecca Innocenti with the Montgomery County Police

Montgomery County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.