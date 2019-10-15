Police investigating robbery at Woodbridge furniture store

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police are investigating a robbery at a furniture store in Woodbridge, Virginia Tuesday morning.

Police said the incident happened at Ashley Furniture store on the 14200 block of Smokehouse Road around 9 a.m. Upon arrival, officers reportedly found that an undisclosed amount money had been taken from the store. Police escorted a man in handcuffs off the property and took him in for questioning. So far no charges have been filed.

“The store wasn’t opened at the time the door was left open for employees so we do know that there were employees inside,” said Officer Renee Carr, spokesperson for the Prince William County Police Department.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 5’10” with an average build. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County police.