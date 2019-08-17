Police investigating overnight fatal shooting

FAIRLAND, Md. (WDVM) – An 18-year-old man was shot and killed overnight in the Fairland area of eastern Montgomery County, police confirm.
Montgomery County Police say Damion Callery, Jr. was found dead in his home early Saturday morning around 3:45 a.m., when police received the call. Detectives found that he was shot in the backyard of his home on Angelton Ter.
Police are not yet sure how many armed suspects were involved in the shooting.
Callery, Jr’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office, where an autopsy will be performed and cause of death will be determined.
Crime Solvers of Montgomery County is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 dollars for information leading to any arrests or indictments. Call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) with information about the case.
