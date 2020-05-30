Police investigating motorcycle crash in Frederick, 2 people dead on scene

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– Two people have been pronounced dead on the scene after Maryland State Police say a motorcycle lost control near the Walkersville area.

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the southbound MD Route 194 and Route 26 westbound area for reports of a motorcycle that left the roadway and struck the guardrail. According to Maryland State Police, the motorcycle driver and passenger were pronounced dead on the scene.

This story will be updated.