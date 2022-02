CENTREVILLE , Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Centreville late Monday night.

Police tweeted about the incident around 11:30 a.m. Monday night along Bodley Square.

FCPD have only identified the victim as a man and say the suspect ran away from the scene.

Officers found several guns during their investigation.

Major Crimes detectives are urging anyone with information to call 9-1-1.