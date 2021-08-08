Police investigating fatal homicide in Alexandria

Police are investigating a homicide in Alexandria that occurred Saturday night. (Courtesy: FCPD)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A man is dead after a fatal shooting in Alexandria Saturday night.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred at the 7400 block of Vernon Sq. Dr. in Alexandria.

Police found Raphael Pierce, 23, with an upper-body gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Pierce was attending a gathering at the apartment when an argument between Pierce and the suspect, Terence Butler, 40, ensued.

Terence Butler (Twitter/FCPD)

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Butler on Sunday morning, charging him with 2nd-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say the suspect and victim are known to each other, but the full extent of their relationship is still under investigation.

“Their neighbor heard a loud argument and then a gunshot. Detectives don’t believe that it was a random act at this time,” said Sgt. Ian Yost from the Fairfax County Police Dept.

Officials say Butler left in a dark gray 2013 Chevy Impala with damage to the passenger side with black tires.

The investigation is still ongoing.

