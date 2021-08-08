Police investigating fatal homicide in Alexandria

Police are investigating a homicide in Alexandria that occurred Saturday night. (Courtesy: FCPD)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A man is dead after a fatal shooting in Alexandria Saturday night.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred at the 7400 block of Vernon Sq. Dr. in Alexandria.

Police found Raphael Pierce, 23, with an upper-body gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Pierce was attending a gathering at the apartment when an argument between Pierce and the suspect, Terence Butler, 40, ensued.

Terence Butler

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Butler on Sunday morning, charging him with 2nd-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say the suspect and victim are known to each other, but the full extent of their relationship is still under investigation.



“Their neighbor heard a loud argument and then a gunshot. Detectives don’t believe that it was a random act at this time,” said Sgt. Ian Yost from the Fairfax County Police Dept.

Officials say Butler left in a dark gray 2013 Chevy Impala with damage to the passenger side with black tires.

The investigation is still ongoing.