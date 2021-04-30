Police investigating body found behind Sam’s Club

The Hagerstown Police Department is investigating a body found in the area behind Sam’s Club on Wesel Boulevard on Friday night.

Police say the body was found in the area between the back of the building and I-81 and was reported to authorities around 7 p.m.

At this time, HPD does not know the cause of death but does not suspect foul play. A spokesperson for HPD stated investigators believe the person passed away from natural causes as there is nothing on the scene that would indicate otherwise.