Police investigating 2 separate crashes in same area

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – Maryland State Police are investigating two separate vehicle crashes involving possible impaired driving on Thursday night.

One of the crashes claimed the life of 54-year-old Joshua Teskey from Kentucky who was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was struck by a black jeep which then left the scene.

State Troopers from the Frederick barrack were dispatched around 8:30 P.M. to Northbound I-270 near the 28 mile marker and located the disabled jeep at a gas station on route 85.

The driver was identified as 23-year-old Brandon Roque of Brunswick and he was taken into custody with possible suspicions of driving while impaired.

The second crash occurred around 11 P.M. as Troopers and the Department of Transportation were clearing the area from the motorcycle crash.

Troopers observed a Cadillac Escalade strike five vehicles on the shoulder, hit the guardrail, and then overturn onto the right shoulder.

The passenger of the Cadillac was transported to Frederick Health Hospital for injuries, but no other injuries have been reported.

The driver of the Cadillac was identified as 20-year-old Steven Amaya, of Gaithersburg and he was arrested and transported on suspicions of driving under the influence.

Charges for Roque and Amaya are currently pending with the county’s state’s attorney and both crashes are under investigation.